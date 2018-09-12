IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:02 a.m., simple assault was reported on Middle Street.

8:24 p.m., property was recovered on Sewall Street.

10:28 a.m., a well-being check was done on Trueworthy Avenue.

10:33 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

11:44 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.

11:49 a.m., gross sexual assault was reported by a caller on Water Street.

11:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.

12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

1:14 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

1:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

2:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arsenal Street.

3:50 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.

4:15 p.m., property was recovered on Water Street.

5:12 p.m., a dangerous dog was reported on Sparrow Drive.

6 p.m., a well-being check was done on Civic Center Drive.

Wednesday at 1:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:33 a.m., a well-being check was done on Chestnut Street.

8:47 p.m., a well-being check was done on Pleasant Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 12:28 a.m., a well-being check was done on Belmont Avenue.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:37 a.m., Taylor K. Surette, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, after an attempt to locate was done on State Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., Rod A. Frost, 32, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, after an overdose rescue was done on Civic Center Drive.

