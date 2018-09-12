Maine Event Comedy will present an evening of stand-up comedy starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Johnson Hall, 280 Water St. in Gardiner.

Those who attend will hear jokes about life in Maine, the meaning of life, and everything in between. Each show will feature three comedians, last for approximately 90 minutes and include one intermission. These performances are intended for mature audiences and will contain adult language and content. Ages 21-plus.

For more information, call 582-7144.

