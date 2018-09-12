The University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H in Orono will conduct the 11th annual 4-H National Youth Science Day challenge in October. Code Your World, is a four-part activity developed by Google and West Virginia University Extension Service to get youth, particularly novices, involved in computer science through hands-on activities focused on topics such as digital animation, gaming and dance.

The extension encourages teachers and volunteers from around the state to participate by hosting the experiment in their school, after-school program, library or 4-H club throughout the month of October.

For more information, contact Greg Kranich at 581-3292 or [email protected], Sarah Sparks at 353-5550 or [email protected], or visit 4-h.org/parents/national-youth-science-day/.

For more information about UMaine Extension 4-H, call 581-3877.

