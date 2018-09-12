Mainely Improv Comedy will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St. in Madison.

Much in the style of television’s, “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” the troupe makes up comedy on the spot based entirely from audience suggestions.

“The one thing that is predictable about improv comedy is that it is unpredictable,” said Dan Marois, who with his wife, Denise, produce Mainely Improv, according to a news release from the venue. “We have no idea what we are going to do when the show begins and we rely on the wit and genius of the audience to give us outrageous situations to perform throughout the evening.”

The Mainely Improv cast includes a variety of performers including Dan Marois of Poland Spring, Julie Poulin of Monmouth, Chuck Waterman of Gorham, Brian Files of Gardiner, Bob LeBlanc of Newburyport, Massachusetts, Katie Marois of Auburn, Marie Stewart of South Portland and Steve Corning of South Paris.

“This team of performers has worked together for many years,” said Marois, according to the release. “Knowing each other so well, they play off each other’s comic timing to make a truly memorable evening of comedy.”

Tickets cost $12.

For more information, visit somersetabbey.net.

