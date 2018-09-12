On Nov. 6, residents of Chelsea, Jefferson, Whitefield and North Nobleboro will have the good fortune to vote for Chloe Maxmin as our state representative. Chloe will do a great job bringing light into the state halls. She is energetic and committed to working on the issues that we all find important.

If you have not yet had the opportunity to speak with her, be sure you do so soon. She is a great listener and will be sincerely interested in your concerns. Growing up in North Nobleboro on her family’s farm has left her with a keen understanding of the issues that many Mainers face. She has been involved in many actions to protect Maine’s natural resources and will carry that commitment with her to Augusta. She has my vote on Nov. 6, and I hope she has yours.

Sharon Abair

Nobleboro

