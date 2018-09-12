Surely, everyone in Augusta above the age of 60 remembers the nightmare that was Water Street before the one-way traffic change was made. Some things have changed, but trying to parallel park on a narrow street while holding up both lanes of traffic has not.

Maybe the lack of contractor interest is more complex than timing. Perhaps there is some concern about liability.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Jay Mooney

Chelsea

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.