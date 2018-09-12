Surely, everyone in Augusta above the age of 60 remembers the nightmare that was Water Street before the one-way traffic change was made. Some things have changed, but trying to parallel park on a narrow street while holding up both lanes of traffic has not.
Maybe the lack of contractor interest is more complex than timing. Perhaps there is some concern about liability.
Jay Mooney
Chelsea
