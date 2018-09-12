Gardiner head coach Joe White joins staff writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant to talk about the Tigers’ big win over Winslow last Friday and look ahead to this weekend’s tilt with York.
Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox top Jays 1-0 to reach 100 wins for 1st time since ’46
-
College
Wednesday’s Maine college roundup: St. Joseph’s stays perfect with 7-0 field hockey win
-
Local & State
Mainers living in Carolinas preparing for historic Hurricane Florence
-
Sports
Aiva Agri locks it down for Winthrop field hockey
-
Sports
Local roundup: Julia Reny's five goals lead Cony field hockey to win