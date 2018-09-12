Jason Putnam has my vote as representative for House District 87. I have heard him speak and I feel that he will address the issues that are important to me, particularly his support for education and vocational training in high school and afterward.

I am a parent who resisted my son’s complaint that he wasn’t interested in college. I believed the popular theory that a college education was essential to success. What’s more, his high school did not encourage skills training. Fortunately, he is now training to be an electrician, but he lost valuable time finding his way.

A successful carpenter and builder, Jason Putnam will fight for funding of skills training as part of the high school curriculum so that young people who want to work with their hands can be inspired to follow careers in the trades.

Christine Hopf-Lovette

Wiscasset

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: