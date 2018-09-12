A senior dinner for Farmingdale seniors will be held at noon Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Highland Avenue Methodist Church, 35 Highland Ave., in Gardiner.
There will be door prizes. To reserve a spot, call the Farmingdale Town Office at 582-2225 before noon Friday, Sept. 14.
