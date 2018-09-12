Hallowell Citizens’ Initiative Committee, a group formed to save the fire hose tower and wooden section, thanks the people of Hallowell for supporting the $220,000 bond that funded phase one of restoring this iconic building. Major accomplishments of this phase include reconstruction of the foundation straightening and stabilizing the tower. Hopefully many Hallowellians will notice that the lean is gone.

This building was the home of Hallowell’s first city hall, built in 1828. The tower was added in 1899 and is one of two still standing in New England. Phase two includes ADA-approved bathrooms and an elevator.

Our committee has raised over $50,000 since its inception in 2014 by sponsoring events like this year’s garden tour and obtaining donations from generous area people, businesses and banks.

Please attend some future committee events. Some ideas are a pig roast and a fundraiser at a local establishment. Our city needs to continue to restore and use this building. Residents are welcome to attend our annual meeting in October. Check on our Facebook page to see where and when.

Thank you again for your vision in supporting the phase one bond.

Sandra Stubbs

president

Hallowell Citizen’s Initiative Committee

