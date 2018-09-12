The Kingston Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Collins Center for the Performing Arts, 2 Flagstaff Road in Orono.

The legendary folk icons will bring their timeless music to fans across the U.S. with a national tour that marks the group’s 60th anniversary. Keeping it in the family, Josh Reynolds, son of original member Nick Reynolds, along with lifelong musical partners Mike Marvin and Tim Gorelangton, will perform many of the trio’s songs. The performances will take the audience on an iconic musical journey to a time when folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture — and the top of the music charts.

Tickets cost $35-$45.

For tickets, or more information, call 581-1755.

