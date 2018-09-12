“The Sensuous Senatory” will open Thursday, Sept. 13, at Lakewood Theater, 76 Theatre Road in Madison.

Perfomances are set for 8 p.m. Sept. 12, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22; 4 p.m. Sept. 16; and 4 p.m. Sept. 19.

Senator Douglas is running for President on a “morality” platform, but when his wife Lois leaves to attend a conference in Chicago he does not hesitate to invite Veronica, his secretary and lover, over. Finding her unavailable, he has an escort agency send voluptuous Fiona.

All seems well until his elderly Congressional colleague and neighbor locks himself out and asks to spend the night. Then freshman Congressman Jack Maguire drops in unexpectedly and Fiona, unsure who her client is, zeros in on him. Meanwhile, Veronica changes her plans and appears on the scene. Before Lois reaches the airport, her fashionable Washington townhouse is swarming with libidinous politicians, scantily dressed women, security police and a muckraking reporter from The National Intruder!

When snow closes the airport and she returns home, the bedlam crescendos to a surprise ending in the outrageous farce.

Starring: Randy Jones, Jesse Bosdell, Ron Veno, Bianca Stoutamyer, Wendi Richards and Jayson Smith.

Tickets cost $21/$23 for adults, $32/$35 for cabaret seating, or $17/$19 for children.

For tickets or more information, call 474-7176 or visit lakewoodtheater.org.

