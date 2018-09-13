AUGUSTA — A defense attorney pressed the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office sergeant on the color of the T-shirt worn by the man firing a gun at him.

Sgt. Jacob Pierce, who fatally shot Roger Bubar, 65, and wounded his son Scott, in a standoff in Belgrade 15 months ago, testified Thursday that he saw a man in a green shirt with short cropped hair when the muzzle flashed at him.

Scott Bubar, 41, of Brunswick, is in the second day of his trial at the Capital Judicial Center on a charge of attempting to murder Pierce as well as a charge of reckless conduct with a firearm. Scott Bubar’s blood was found on a green T-shirt recovered from that scene, and Bubar still sports a crew-cut style haircut.

Pierce testified that when he knocked on the front door of the trailer at 1003 Oakland Road, he heard male voices and one of said, “I will f…ing shoot you. I have a shotgun.”

Pierce read his statement aloud from a transcript of an interview he had with an investigator from the Office of the Attorney General early on the morning after the shooting.

Pierce said he and a second deputy retreated across the road after hearing a shotgun being “racked” or loaded.

Pierce also testified that afterward, an older man with long hair wearing a red shirt and carrying a shotgun or a long rifle came out on the trailer’s front porch and threatened him.

“I was yelling at him to come out with his hands up, drop the weapon,” Pierce said.

In response, he got vulgarities: “I will f…ing kill you. Get off my property.”

Pierce told Assistant District Attorney Alisa Ross that the firearm wasn’t pointed at him.

“He was just standing there yelling at me,” Pierce said.

The defense maintains that Roger Bubar did all the shooting that night, not his son. In an opening statement, defense attorney Lisa Whittier says none of Scott Bubar’s DNA was found on the pistol or the shotgun recovered from the trailer.

Roger Bubar’s neighbors testified Monday about hearing bursts of gunfire around the Oakland Road home the night of May 19, 2017.

Several of them called 911 that night to report a domestic disturbance about 9:30 a.m. involving a father and son and hearing squealing tires, yelling voices and a shot fired.

Pierce was one of several officers responding to the scene and testified to hearing two muffled shots, apparently from inside the trailer, after they took cover across the street.

He returned fire, he said, after the hearing the sound of breaking glass followed by a third, louder shot which appeared to be aimed at his location.

“I saw a muzzle flash,” he said. “It was orange-red circular color. Probably combustion from the gunpowder as the round exited from whatever weapon was used.”

Pierce said when he initially tried to fire, he realized the safety was on and had to turn it off.

“I fired what I believed to be 3 to 5 rounds pointed exactly where the muzzle flash was,” he testified, saying he saw in that flash “an adult white male wearing green T-shirt with a high and tight crew cut — very short hair.”

That was followed by second exchange of gunfire.

“I heard more glass breaking, another muzzle shot, saw a gun flash and projectiles going over my head,” Pierce said.

He said he checked to make sure no officers were hurt, and that he could hear groaning from inside the trailer.

The Augusta emergency dispatch center radioed to say a woman had called to say she was bedridden in the trailer of the living room.

“My heart sank,” Pierce said. “I didn’t know if I had hit her or if she was harmed in any way.”

Bubar, who is being held at the Kennebec County jail, wearing a suit jacket and tie in court along with shackles, took some notes as his attorneys questioned the various witnesses.

Dr. Mark Flomenbaum, the state’s chief medical examiner, is expected to testify this afternoon.

The jury-waived trial in front of Justice Michaela Murphy, is expected to run through next week.

This story will be updated.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

