Steven McGrath, the director of the Governor’s Energy Office, is stepping down Friday after just over a year on the job.

Angela Monroe, who has served as deputy director of the office, will now serve as director, according to a statement from the state.

Gov. Paul LePage

“Under Steve’s leadership, the energy office has led our efforts to increase access to energy and to reduce energy costs for the people of Maine,” Gov. Paul LePage said in a prepared statement. “Steve has worked with the Legislature, within the administration and with private industry to help us achieve those goals. I thank him for his service to the people of Maine, and I wish him the best.”

McGrath had been the CFO of Downeast Energy Corp. before accepting the post last August. He succeeded Patrick Woodcock, who held the directorship from 2013 to the end of 2016, when he left, in part, because of the influence of lobbyists in the crafting of energy policy.

McGrath led the state’s efforts to assist Mainers during the oil and propane distribution crisis that occurred last winter in the wake of a sustained polar vortex. In anticipation of the 2018-19 winter, he coordinated with other state agencies and propane distributors to develop a road map of key contacts, as well as critical propane distribution centers and railroads, according to the statement.

He holds an MBA in finance from New York University, and is a certified management accountant.

