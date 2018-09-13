Thank you for Amy Calder’s column about Nina Mitchell and her tree house (“Kindness helps fulfill promise to 8 year old,” Aug. 27).
In this world of so much hate, anger and dishonesty, it was refreshing to read how some people (Mr. Berry, P&B Remodeling and Hammond Lumber) brought such joy to a little girl in her time of sorrow.
Hopefully this will inspire the rest of us to do something nice for a neighbor or a stranger. Then we will all be happier and the world will become a nicer place.
Sarah Reed
Fayette
