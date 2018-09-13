GARDINER — Piper Lavoie had two goals and added an assist, leading the Gardiner field hockey team to a 5-0 win over Morse in a matchup of previously unbeaten Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference teams Thursday.

Sarah Foust added two goals for the Tigers (6-0), who also got a goal from Aimee Adams and a two-assist day from Madelin Walker.

Morse fell to 3-1.

MARANACOOK 3, LINCOLN 1: Aby Jacques scored a hat trick to lead the Black Bears to the KVAC win in Readfield.

Emma Wadsworth, Abi Whitcomb and Jackie Gordon each had an assist for Maranacook (1-4-0). Alyssa Pratt made four saves.

Courtney Gagnon scored the goal for Lincoln (1-4-0).

LAWRENCE 4, MCI 1: Lexi Lewis had a goal and an assist as the Bulldogs remained unbeaten with the KVAC win in Fairfield.

Elsie Suttie, Macie Larouche and Nora Buck also scored for Lawrence (5-0). Marian Zawistowski made 14 saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

Christa Carr scored the lone goal for MCI (3-2).

BOYS SOCCER

MONMOUTH 7, CARRABEC 0: For the second time in four days, the Mustangs handled the Cobras by an identical scoreline in a Mountain Valley Conference game in Monmouth.

Hayden Fletcher, Gabe Martin and Seth McKenney each scored two goals for Monmouth (5-2-0), which also got a goal from Thomas Neal and two assists from Cam Armstrong.

Carrabec dropped to 0-5-0 on the season.

GIRLS SOCCER

WINTHROP 4, TELSTAR 1: Hannah Eason scored twice to lift the visiting Ramblers to the MVC win. Jillian Schmelzer and Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone also had a goal apiece for Winthrop (4-1-0). Brooke Burnham made six saves.

Share

< Previous

filed under: