Messalonskee High School Girls Soccer held its third annual ShineOn Saturday, a girls’ youth soccer mentoring day, on Sept. 8 to honor former Messalonskee soccer player Cassidy Charette.
Charette was a leading Eagle mid-fielder and a youth mentor before she was killed in 2014. Girls ages pre-kindergarten to fifth grade attended the event, which was organized by the Messalonskee Girls Soccer teams and the ShineOnCass Foundation. In addition to soccer and team building activities, attendees received autographed team posters and a “ShineOnCass Kindness Matters” wristband that earns them a special snack and recognition at all girls’ home games this season.
The ShineOnCass Foundation was created to educate, inspire and empower youth to shine their own light through acts of kindness and volunteer charitable activities.
For more information about the foundation or becoming involved in ShineOnCass initiatives, email [email protected].
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Gardiner field hockey remains unbeaten
-
Nation & World
Elizabeth Smart: Don’t release my kidnapper
-
Varsity Maine
Skowhegan, Cony football teams each have playoff aspirations
-
Varsity Maine
Cony field hockey knocks off Messalonskee
-
Varsity Maine
Edward Little girls soccer can't touch Messalonskee