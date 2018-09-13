Messalonskee High School Girls Soccer held its third annual ShineOn Saturday, a girls’ youth soccer mentoring day, on Sept. 8 to honor former Messalonskee soccer player Cassidy Charette.

Charette was a leading Eagle mid-fielder and a youth mentor before she was killed in 2014. Girls ages pre-kindergarten to fifth grade attended the event, which was organized by the Messalonskee Girls Soccer teams and the ShineOnCass Foundation. In addition to soccer and team building activities, attendees received autographed team posters and a “ShineOnCass Kindness Matters” wristband that earns them a special snack and recognition at all girls’ home games this season.

Kylie Wolfe, right, is all smiles as she gets an autograph from Alexa Brennan, left, and other members of the Messalonskee High School Girls Soccer team at the third annual "ShineOn Saturday" held Sept. 8 at Messalonskee High School. The event honored the late Cassidy Charette, of Oakland, who was a youth mentor and junior midfielder for the Eagles before her passing in 2014. Contributed photo Messalonskee Girls Soccer Team player Lydia Bradfield, right, shares her foot skills with Lillyanne Dyer at ShineOn Saturday, a girls' youth mentoring day created by the ShineOnCass Foundation to honor and remember Cassidy Charette. Contributed photo Fourth grader Brielle Dostie, right, keeps pace with Messalonskee soccer player Elena Guarino at ShineOn Saturday on Sept. 8 in Oakland. Guarino, along with her teammates Lydia D'Amico, in back on left and Molly Calkins, in back on right, and the Eagles Girls Soccer team, were part of an annual event to promote youth mentoring and share kindness in memory of former Eagle soccer player Cassidy Charette of Oakland. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The ShineOnCass Foundation was created to educate, inspire and empower youth to shine their own light through acts of kindness and volunteer charitable activities.

For more information about the foundation or becoming involved in ShineOnCass initiatives, email [email protected].

