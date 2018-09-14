Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Nancy Fritz and Stefanie Barley, Janet Arey and Donna Bartlett, Ron Cote and Frank Shorey, and Jane Elliott and David Offer.

Winners on Thursday were Dennis Purington and Kenneth Harvey, Paul Mitnik and Debby Gardner, and Tom Simmons and Anil Goswami.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Joanna Denis and Pat Kick, Diane Bishop and Jackie Chadbourne placed second, Linda Atkinson and Anita LePage placed third.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winner on Wednesday was Gene Murray, Sally Foster placed second, and Gerene Lachapelle placed third.

The winner on Thursday was Carla Lathe, Barbara Parish placed second, and Jacqui Cowperthwaite placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were: Betty Perry and Barbara Terhune, Sylvia Palma and Jackie Gamage tied with Dennis Perkins and Alice King for second place, Wilma Pouliot and Joan Roderique placed third, Robert Drirer and Violet Chichetto placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

Share

< Previous

Next >