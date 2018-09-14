MOUNT VERNON — A candidate forum, sponsored by Dr. Shaw Memorial Library, will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Mount Vernon Community Center, 2 Main St.

Candidates from Maine House District 76 include Democrat Carol Carothers and Republican Dennis Keschl. Candidates from Maine Senate District 17 include Republican Russell Black and Democrat Jan Collins.

Those who attend can hear what local state legislative candidates have to say about the important issues facing the citizens of Maine.

This forum is nonpartisan and informational. Each candidate will speak to questions from moderator David Fuller.

There will be time for general questions from the audience in the second half of the forum.

For more information, contact Mary Anne Libby, library assistant, at [email protected] or 293-2565.

