Arnold Nash, a prisoner serving a 45-year sentence for murder and robbery, has escaped from the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

Nash, 65, was last seen around 8:20 p.m. in the prison’s minimum-security unit wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a light blue shirt. Nash is 5 feet 6 inches tall and is estimated to weigh 160 pounds.

Prison officials believe he is still in the area. Charleston is a small farming community located 25 miles northwest of Bangor in Penobscot County.

Nash began serving his sentence on May 29, 1992 and was scheduled to be released in December 2019.

Prison officials warn that Nash should not be approached if seen, but ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts contact local law enforcement officers immediately.

