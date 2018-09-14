AUGUSTA — Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area and MaineGeneral Hospice Volunteers of Kennebec Valley will offer Hospice Volunteer Training, a five-week training program, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 1-31, at the MaineGeneral Alfond Center for Health, 35 Medical Center Park Way.

The program can prepare volunteers to provide practical, emotional and spiritual support to persons and their families living with a terminal illness. New volunteers who are veterans are requested. Registration is required.

For more information and to register, call 626-1779 or 873-3615.

