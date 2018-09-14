JEFFERSON — The George Hoffses Store in the upper North Village area of Jefferson will be one of the buildings talked about at the Jefferson Historical Society’s meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Jefferson Fire and Rescue Building on Route 32.

The store, stood between the homes currently owned by Tom and Marge Greenleaf and Meredyth and Rick Hertel.

Julie Bond Stegna, using her father’s photographs and information, will present a program about the north Village area of Jefferson, now Washington Road. Ralph Bond has collected photographs for many years.

This neighborhood included shops of many kinds, stores, the mill, blacksmiths, businesses, residences and more as it developed near the Meserve Mill.

The program will begin following a brief business meeting. The building is handicapped accessible.

For more information, call 549-5258 or 549-5992.

