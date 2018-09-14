The cure for Maine’s substandard existence needs to be sought. Maine is in a favorable position for trade. Much of our border is with Canada with nearby dense population areas, we are within a few miles of the dense population centers of the other northeastern states, and the Atlantic Ocean between us and Europe and Africa is much smaller than the Pacific Ocean between California and Asia. Our coastal border is much favorable to an expanded shipping trade.

Maine residents need to be more involved with government. Demands need to be made on our elected officials, with responsible timelines adhered to.

Advice for improvement from outside agencies had been requested in the past but the situation gets worse — we’re losing jobs and people.

Scott Tenney

South Gardiner

