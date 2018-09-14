GARDINER — A Mindfulness and Calm Abiding meditation instruction event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 21, at Zardus Art of Massage, 1 Lincoln St.

Each session will start with instructions, followed by meditation and time for questions and discussion.

The retreat will begin with an introduction to Calm Abiding meditation with instruction from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19. Meditation practice is set for 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 20. The retreat will end with more meditation practice from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 21.

Participants need to provide their own lunches and should bring a special cushion, if they have one.

A suggested donation of $50 is requested for the retreat.

To reserve a spot, or for more information, email Ani Jane at [email protected].

