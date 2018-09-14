The Monmouth Community Players will host a Costume Gala and Auction from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Le Club Calumet, 334 West River Road in Augusta.

The theme of this years gala is “La Boule Boheme,” which is a nod to next seasons musical “Rent” by Jonathan Larson. Those in attendance are invited, and encouraged, to dress up and take part in the evenings costume contest. Prizes will be awarded.

The night will be filled with music, dancing, contests and more. There also will be a photo booth to capture memories, a silent auction as well as a live auction hosted by board member Dan Allard.

Many local businesses have donated to the auction. Most auction items are being posted online, with photos for viewing.

Some of the businesses donating to the event: Hope Homes Inc., Freight train Films, Tori Lee Jackson Photography, L/A Community Little Theater, MCP, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn, Shire Suds, Ricetta’s, Chalky and Company, The Penley House, Longfellows Greenhouse, DR Struck Landscaping, Sand Pond Craft Shop, The Roost B&B, Sparetime Recreation, Kennebec Valley Wellness Spa, LL Bean, G-Force Laser Tag, Monkey C Monkey Do and more.

Tickets cost $30 per person or $50 per couple. All proceeds from ticket sales and auction items will be used to support the Monmouth Community Players operating costs.

For tickets or more information, visit monmouthcommunityplayers.org.

