The First Congregational Church of Norridgewock, at 36 River Road, will celebrate its 20th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the church.

The public is welcome to join the festivities which will include free refreshments, games and a steel band from 11 a.m. to noon.

Events will include a bounce house, bean bag toss, slip and slide and more.

For more information, email [email protected].

