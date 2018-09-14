The First Congregational Church of Norridgewock, at 36 River Road, will celebrate its 20th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the church.
The public is welcome to join the festivities which will include free refreshments, games and a steel band from 11 a.m. to noon.
Events will include a bounce house, bean bag toss, slip and slide and more.
For more information, email [email protected].
