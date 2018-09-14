SKOWHEGAN — A Norridgewock man with a previous domestic violence assault conviction has been indicted by a Somerset County grand jury on two separate indictments alleging domestic violence criminal conduct.

John W. Whitney III, 33, is charged in the first indictment with domestic violence criminal threatening against a family or household member, putting the person in fear of imminent bodily injury and with disorderly conduct, both on June 5 in Norridgewock.

In the second indictment, Whitney is charged with domestic violence assault against a family or household member Aug. 7 in Norridgewock and with two counts of violating conditions of release.

Whitney was convicted of domestic violence assault on Oct. 5, 2015, in Kennebec County court, according to the indictment.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but is an indication that enough evidence is present to proceed with trial.

Others indicted this week by the grand jury include:

• Matthew R. Vigue, 28, of Skowhegan, charged with unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, cocaine base, and with violating conditions of release, July 11 in Skowhegan. Vigue is charged in a second separate indictment with two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs containing oxycodone and heroin and with violating conditions of release, July 20 in Skowhegan.

Vigue was convicted of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs in June 2011 in a Skowhegan court.

• Derek J. Long, 40, of Fairfield, charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, on Dec. 4 and Dec. 18 in Fairfield. Long has a previous conviction for drug trafficking in November 2006, according to the indictment.

• Amber M. Morin, 25, of Poland, charged with trafficking in prison contraband, Suboxone, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Suboxone, July 25 in Madison.

• Tyler Kenneth Dorsey, 30, of Fairfield, charged with theft, Aug. 3 in Fairfield, and with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs containing cocaine, Sept. 4, in Fairfield. Dorsey has previous convictions for theft in 2012 and drug trafficking in 2015, according to the indictment.

• Douglas R. Wyman, 37, of Canaan, charged with eluding a police officer, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless conduct, driving to endanger, operating after suspension, failure to stop for a police officer, failure to yield and violating conditions of release, all on Nov. 4, 2017, in Skowhegan.

• Tara L. Watson, 28, of Athens, charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine, illegal possession of hypodermic apparatuses, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal forfeiture of $248, all March 29 in Athens.

• Thomas E. Roy, 37, of Anson, charged with domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing, July 30 in Cornville. He was convicted previously of domestic violence assault in September 2015 in Skowhegan court.

• Melvin L. Vitko, 61, of Salem, charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, between June 1, 2017, and July 1, 2017, in Taunton & Rainham Township.

• Nora R. Weeks, 34, of Norridgewock, charged with burglary and aggravated assault, July 22 in Norridgewock.

• Stanley M. Martin, 27, of Hartland, charged with burglary and theft, July 23 in Canaan. Martin has previous convictions for theft by deception in March of this year in Penobscot County and theft in Piscataquis County in November 2009.

• Davon Bell, 32, of Rochester, New York, charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, possession of drugs, both cocaine, and criminal forfeiture of $2,240, all March 30 in Skowhegan.

• Michael John Richardson, 29, of Embden, charged with operating after revocation, driving to endanger and violating conditions of release, July 15 in Embden. He has a previous OUI conviction in April of this year in a Skowhegan court.

• Stephanie Faith Drinkwater, 41, of Harmony, charged with operating after license revocation, April 9 in Palmyra. She has two previous convictions for operating after revocation, both in October 2017, according to the indictment.

• Destiny L. Alton, 37, of Monson, charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl, operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, all on Aug. 4 in Palmyra. She is charged additionally in the same indictment with operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, July 27 in Palmyra, and with two counts of criminal forfeiture of $4,780 in cash and a 2009 Chevrolet, Aug. 4 in Palmyra.

• Ryan Denicola, 24, of Hartland, charged with burglary between April 24, 2016, and May 7, 2016, in Hartland and with burglary May 9, 2016, in Hartland and theft between April 24, 2016, and May 7, 2016, in Hartland.

• Casey S. Meservey, 22, of Portland, charged with theft and burglary of a motor vehicle, June 8 in Skowhegan.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: