RUMFORD — Mountain Valley ran out of answers, and Oak Hill ran — and kicked — its way to a 17-14 road win at Chet Bulger Field on Friday.

The Falcons moved the ball better in the first half, but were done in by two offensive pass interferences on would-be touchdown passes from Dylan Desroches to Keegan Davis, and four fumbles — one of which the Raiders recovered.

Oak Hill went into halftime with a 7-0 lead thanks to a 35-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Rawstron to Liam Rodrigue on fourth down in the final minute of the second quarter. Rodrigue kicked the extra point.

The pass put the Raiders at an even 100 yards of offense in the first half, while the Falcons squandered 136 yards.

Mountain Valley got to within 7-6 on their second play of the third quarter, with Jacob Blanchard running 81 yards for a touchdown. The Falcons’ second try at an extra point, after the Raiders were flagged for running into the kicker, was blocked.

Oak Hill answered with a Quentin Pelkey 6-yard touchdown run and a Rodrigue PAT to go up 14-6 late in the third quarter.

The Falcons tied the game with just under nine minutes to play on an Andrew McDonald 17-yard run on fourth down and a Blanchard two-point run.

Rodrigue gave the Raiders the lead back on a 25-yard field goal with 5:20 left.

