ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Lauren Pusey-Nazzaro, of Damariscotta, recently was named an Enterprise Holdings Scholar at Washington University in St. Louis. Pusey-Nazzaro, one of 17 Enterprise Scholars selected this year, is a first-year student at the university.

Pusey-Nazzaro graduated from Lincoln Academy in Damariscotta. He was committed to outdoor track, soccer, Model UN and community volunteer work with his service fraternity. Pusey-Nazzaro also served as an ambassador to new international students, helping them acclimate to his school and everyday life in the United States.

The scholarship is made possible by Enterprise Holdings, operating the Alamo Rent A Car, National Car Rental, as well as the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brands. Enterprise Holdings has provided $50 million to Washington University over the past 15 years to help the university “develop the best and brightest minds from our society.”

Scholars are selected on the basis of academic merit, leadership skills and a commitment to community service.

