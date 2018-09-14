Two men were taken to a local hospital Thursday and one later was airlifted to a Bangor hospital after a traffic accident on River Road in Norridgewock.

James Ross, chief deputy at the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, said the accident happened about 3:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles.

Two men were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on River Road in Norridgewock. Somerset County Sheriff's Office photo

Ross said a 2004 Buick LeSabre driven by Allen Worthley, 60, of Skowhegan, had been traveling west on River Road toward Norridgewock when Worthley slowed because a white plastic chair was in the road. A second westbound vehicle, a 1998 Dodge Dakota driven by Guy Stevens, 63, of Palmyra, braked heavily, swerving into the oncoming lane while also striking the rear of Worthley’s car.

Stevens’ vehicle then hit a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by John Long, 56, of Skowhegan, head on, according to Ross. Long’s truck had been traveling east toward Skowhegan. Both trucks sustained extensive damage in the crash.

Somerset County deputy sheriffs Isaac Wacome, Brandon Lambert and Cpl. Joe Jackson went to crash scene. An Emergency Medical Services ambulance from Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan also went there, along with personnel from the Norridgewock Fire Department, Ross said.

Both Long and Stevens were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital and a LifeFlight of Maine helicopter was requested and responded to take one of the two men to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries that were not deemed to be life-threatening. Ross said he was unsure which of the two men had been taken to Bangor.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.

The vehicles were removed from the scene by 201 Service of Skowhegan.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: