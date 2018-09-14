BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College is seeking to attract more Maine students to its campus.

To that end, Bowdoin will host a Maine Day on Tuesday, bringing in-state high school juniors and seniors to sit in on classes, interview and learn about the financial aid process.

“We’ve had Maine Day for a number of years now,” said Claudia Marroquin, director of admissions. “We’re a college in Maine; we strongly believe we need to be able to keep talent in the state.”

A 2014 Mitchell Institute study of Maine students going into college showed only about one-third attended private institutions, including those outside of Maine. Maine students make up just 10 percent of Bowdoin’s latest first-year class.

Bowdoin is also adding a wrinkle to its admissions process, giving students the option of applying with video essays.

This year, all students applying to Bowdoin will be given the option to respond to prompts on their application with a two-minute video response.

“We know that students flourish once they’re in the classroom,” Marroquin said. “The video option gives us a chance to hear from them and an idea into who they are as a person.”

Bowdoin used the video essay option as a way to connect with international students last year. It was already an option for those students, but the opportunity to see and hear each applicant led admissions staff to expand the option to all applicants this year.

Marroquin said this is the latest change aimed at eliminating barriers for students applying to college. The college has been test-optional since 1969, meaning applicants aren’t required to submit SAT or ACT scores.

For the third straight year, the college will waive application fees for students who also are applying for financial aid or are the first in their family to attend college.

“When it comes to applying to colleges, we know that fees can be a barrier,” Marroquin said. “We want to make sure that is not the reason someone doesn’t apply. It’s one less thing students have to stress about.”

While Bowdoin aims to make the college more accessible, competition is fierce. According to admissions numbers, the college received 9,081 applicants for the Class of 2022, but just 932 were admitted.

Chris Quattrucci can be contacted at:

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >