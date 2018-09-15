central maine business briefs

Thomas College enters 2nd year of Institute for Business Innovation

Thomas College’s Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation in Waterville is going into its second year of offering a variety of highly topical professional development subjects in easy to complete three- and six-week sessions. Participants receive expert instruction taught by Thomas’ existing faculty in their respective areas of expertise, according to a news release from the college.

One of the objectives of the institute is to assist businesses in central Maine develop their workforce by helping them advance their employees’ professional skills. Retaining a skilled workforce has become one of the largest challenges for most businesses.

The Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation’s fall 2018 Professional Development Series is now open for enrollment. Registration is available at www.thomas.edu/training. Courses begin as soon as Sept. 26, with most starting the second week of October.

“After serving close to 200 central Maine employees through our Institute’s courses, we’ve been able to really hone in on what skills both employees and employers’ value the most,” said Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation Executive Director Mike Duguay, according to the release. “The current courses that we offer have been created to provide the most impactful content possible in the shortest period of time.”

Courses are divided into two categories: The Leadership Academy and the Skills Center. The Leadership Academy offers courses such as the Leadership Symposium, Introduction to Supervision, Intermediate Supervision and Introduction to Agile and Process Improvement. The Leadership Academy aims to create qualified leaders, managers and supervisors with the skills they need to be effective.

The Skills Center provides such courses as Masterful Communications, High-Performance Sales, Effective Teamwork and Technical Writing. These courses help employees learn new skills on how to interact successfully with customers and colleagues.

Registration is available online. For more information, contact Josh Devou at [email protected] or 859-1159.

Beaudoin named loan officer at Franklin Savings Bank

Beth Beaudoin has been appointed as a loan officer at the main office of Franklin Savings Bank in Farmington, according to a bank news release.

For Beaudoin, of Industry, joining the lending team at Franklin Savings Bank is a return to her start in the banking business. As a high school student at Mt. Blue High School, she learned to be a teller at the FSB training branch at the Mt. Blue campus. In the 17 years since that time, she has worked for three other local financial institutions as a loan officer, processor and underwriter and, most recently, as the branch manager.

Beaudoin, who was born and raised in Farmington, is active in the community outside of banking. She is involved with the Farmington Downtown Association, is a member of the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area Board of Directors and is an active volunteer with the Farmington Area Cal Ripken League.

Dunkin’ Donuts unveils new concept store in Manchester

Nationwide coffee and bakery restaurant Dunkin’ Donuts has opened its first-in-Maine “next generation concept” store at 926 Western Ave. in Manchester.

The redesign, which was unveiled Thursday at an official opening, includes a new modern look, an exclusive “on-the-go” drive-thru lane for mobile ordering, a cold beverage tap system, more grab-and-go selection and increased energy efficiency, according to a news release. The restaurant’s name has also been shortened to just “Dunkin’.”

Dunkin’ also celebrated the grand opening with a $1,500 donation to Maranacook Community High School’s Project Graduation.

Down East Magazine picks new editor in chief

ROCKPORT — Down East Enterprise, Inc., has promoted Brian Kevin to editor in chief of Down East magazine.

In the most senior editorial position, he will be responsible for guiding Down East’s overall editorial direction and spearheading the launch of new multimedia projects. He will continue to write for Down East magazine.

Prior to his promotion, Kevin worked as managing editor. In that job, he was responsible for the magazine’s day-to-day operations and edited the magazine’s feature well.

Kevin brings with him 15 years of editorial experience, the last four on the Down East staff, and he’s been a contributor to the magazine since 2012. Kevin was awarded the Maine Literary Award for Nonfiction for his book “The Footloose American: Following the Hunter S. Thompson Trail Across South America.” His magazine writing has been recognized or anthologized in Best Food Writing, Best American Sports Writing, and Best American Essays.

