IN ANSON, Friday at 8:36 p.m., a warning was issued after a report of threatening on New Portland Road.

IN AUGUSTA, on Friday at 6:30 a.m., a duress alarm sounded on Washington Street. It was caused by human error.

At 7:20 a.m., police responded to a burglar alarm on State Street.

At 8 a.m., police recovered property on Cony Street.

At 8:44 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported by an Eight Rod Road caller.

At 9:29 a.m., police investigated a reported theft at Flagg Street Place.

At 9:35 a.m., police investigated a reported sex offense on Western Avenue.

At 10 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Steven King Drive.

At 10:12 a.m., a theft was reported by a Whitten Road caller.

At 10:17 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Gray Birch Drive.

At 10:38 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Western Avenue.

At 11:33 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on State Street.

At 11:42 a.m., an assault was reported by a Pierce Drive caller.

At 1:35 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported by a caller near State Street and Memorical Circle.

At 2:34 p.m., an animal problem was reported by an Anthony Avenue caller.

At 5:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a caller near Northern Avenue and Kendall Street.

At 5:11 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Eastern Avenue.

At 5:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a North Pearl Street caller.

At 5:45 p.m., police investigated a report of trespassing on Western Avenue.

At 5:57 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Western Avenue.

At 6:52 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Union Street.

At 6:55 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on South Belfast Avenue.

At 7:11 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Oxford Street.

At 7:19 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Worcester Street.

At 7:24 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Page Street.

At 7:30 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Civic Center Drive.

At 7:36 p.m., police issued a warning after a pedestrian check on State Street.

At 8:11 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Patterson Street.

At 8:41 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Glenridge Drive.

At 8:50 p.m., police issued a warning after a pedestrian check on Glenridge Drive.

At 9:14 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Page Street.

At 10:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Kennedy Road caller.

At 10:51 p.m., police investigated reported suspicious activity on Page Street.

At 10:52 p.m., suspiciously activity was reported by a caller near Bog Road and Civic Center Drive.

On Saturday at 12:20 a.m., police investigated a reported harassment on Eastern Avenue.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 4:12 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

8:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Owen Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Friday at 10:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Road.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 4:37 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Easy Street.

4:44 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Nelson Hill Road.

5:35 p.m., a theft was reported on Browns Corner Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 12:22 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Baker Street.

6:47 p.m., fire units were sent in response to a call on Bellsqueeze Road.

10:55 p.m., police made an arrest after a medical call on Johnson Flat Road.

Saturday at 3:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 5:50 a.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Spurwink Lane.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 5:02 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of a domestic disturbance on River Road.

IN EMBDEN, Friday at 2:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cardinal Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 2:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

3:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Road.

5:10 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Ten Lots Road.

8:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 2:40 p.m., a call was taken from Lakewood Road.

Saturday at 12:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Russell Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 1:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Frederick Corner Road.

2:22 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 4:31 p.m., a traffic accident involving possible injuries was reported on Church Street at Belgrade Road.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 11:14 a.m., a burglary was reported on Davis Road.

1:04 p.m., debris was reported in the road on Interstate 95.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 10:53 a.m., a theft was reported on Livingston Street.

6:26 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Waverly Street.

8:55 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Waverly Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:36 a.m., a report of vandalism was investigated on North Avenue.

10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Academy Circle.

1:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Dyer Street.

4:38 p.m. a call was taken from Water Street.

7:28 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Water Street.

11:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Pond Road.

4:38 a.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on West Front Street.

IN SOLON, Friday at 5:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ferry Street.

7 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Pleasant Street.

Saturday at 12:32 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Ferry Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:50 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from the Walmart parking lot on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on the Two Cent Bridge.

1:17 p.m., a mental health call was taken from Western Avenue.

2:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

2:43 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at the Alfond Youth Center on North Street.

2:45 p.m., a mental health call was taken from Johnson Heights.

3:35 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from College Avenue.

3:36 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at a business on College Avenue.

3:43 p.m., someone was taken to the hospital after a report about a missing person on Sturtevant Street.

4:35 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at McDonald’s on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:07 p.m., a burglary was reported on Poolers Park Way.

5:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Autumn Street.

6:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

8:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Veteran Court.

9:03 p.m., fire units were sent in response to a call on Mayflower Hill Drive.

9:12 p.m., a protection order was served on Silver Street.

10:08 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Airport Road.

Saturday at 1:37 a.m., a summons was issued after a noise complaint on Taylor Avenue.

1:59 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Main Street.

3:16 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Common Street.

5:27 a.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:21 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported at a warehouse on Benton Avenue.

11:18 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Benton Avenue.

2:37 p.m., police made an arrest after a warrant check on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Friday at 8:02 a.m., Jake Foster, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charges of possession of cocaine and possession of narcotics after a report of suspicious activity on Western Avenue.

At 8:56 p.m., a juvenile was arrested on an outstanding warrant and a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor after an attempt to locate the person on Pierce Drive.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 11:53 a.m., Owen Dean Teixeira, 45, of Skowhegan, was arrested on 11 counts of failure to pay tax or file a return.

6:34 p.m., Reinah Esposito, 18, of Detroit, was charged with domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:59 a.m., Melissa Breznyak, age uncertain, a transient, was arrested on Main Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

3:31 a.m., Angela Moontri, 41, of Bangor, was arrested on Common Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

