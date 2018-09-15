We are writing in support of Thom Harnett’s candidacy for House District 83. We have had the privilege of seeing Thom in action as mayor of Gardiner. Thom brings fairness, compassion, and passion to his work as mayor. These same qualities define Thom as a person. He cares deeply about the well-being of his fellow citizens. He is connected to, interested in, and willing to take action regarding the issues that affect their lives every day.

Thom is also pragmatic and believes in achieving goals that benefit all. He has the ability to persevere and reach those goals.

Our district could not ask for a more stellar candidate, and we hope everyone in District 83 will join us in November and cast their votes for Thom Harnett.

John E. and Kathleen D. Carnes

Gardiner

