Maine is at a critical crossroads in regard to health care. Our state has one of the oldest populations in the U.S., creating increased demands on our health care system. Additionally, fewer Mainers have affordable insurance to access the care needed.

According to the “Making Maine Work 2018” report by the Maine State Chamber Of Commerce, Maine Development Foundation and Educate Maine, we spend more on health care than the New England or nationwide averages. That factor severely impacts the cost of doing business here.

For these reasons, I support the candidacy of Karen Kusiak for Senate District 16. Karen understands the need for affordable health care costs for Maine residents and she supports the expansion of Medicaid.

Karen is experienced in state government, has served on the Fairfield school board, and has the well-being of all of us paramount in her thoughts and actions.

Janice Kassman

Albion

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: