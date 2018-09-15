TOPSHAM — Kami Lambert and Julia Reny each scored a goal, sparking the Cony field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Mt. Ararat in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A action Saturday.

Emily Douglas made two saves for Cony (5-1-0).

Holly Temple scored the goal for the Eagles (4-2-0) while Lilly Schaenk and Emma Lapreziosa combined to make eight saves.

MCI 5, NOKOMIS 0: Madisyn Hartley scored three goals to lift the Huskies (4-2) to the KVAC B victory in Pittsfield.

Hartley scored first with 19:37 left in the first half, then again with 11:31 and 4:20 to go in the second. Gracie Moore (26:50 left in the first half) and Ella Louder (11:04 second) also scored, while Hartley and Moore had assists.

Ashley Souliere made seven saves for MCI. Ashley Nyman stopped 15 for Nokomis (3-4).

GIRLS SOCCER

CARRABEC 2, WISCASSET 0: After playing in goal the first half, Aislinn Slate came out and scored both goals in the game to lead the Cobras to the Mountain Valley Conference win in North Anson.

Makayla Vicneire had an assist on each goal. Slate and Anna Quimby combined to make four saves for Carrabec (1-3-1).

Wiscasset falls to 0-6-0.

MOUNT VIEW 6, BELFAST 0: Sage Pound and Ari Allen each scored twice to lead the Mustangs to the KVAC B win in Thorndike.

Gabby Allen and Hannah Coolen also scored for Mount View (4-1-0). Zoe Mayhew and Hailey Croteau combined to make five saves.

Shea Hilt stopped 11 shots for Belfast (0-5-0).

MADISON 5, BOOTHBAY 2: Emily Edgerly scored three goals as the Bulldogs won the MVC game in Madison.

Cara McGray added two goals for Madison (4-2-0).

Reagan Cola scored twice for Boothbay (3-2-0).

BOYS SOCCER

MOUNT VIEW 5, BELFAST 0: Five different players scored as the Mustangs earned the KVAC B win in Thorndike.

Noah Jacobs, Elijah Allen, Draedyn Furrow, Darrett Fowler and Cassidy Pound each scored for Mount View (5-0-0). Ricky Nelson had two saves.

Logan McHaney stopped 10 shots for Belfast (2-3-0).

