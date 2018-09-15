STAFF REPORT

BANGOR — Cory Brandon threw for 264 yards and three touchdown passes, but it wasn’t enough for the Husson football team, which fell 31-28 to Western New England on Saturday at the Winkin Complex.

Brandon was 23 of 38 passing for the Eagles (1-2). He was aided by Solomon Hassen, who had 121 rushing yards on 28 carries.

Joshua Salem had 10 tackles and a sack for Western New England (2-1).

MASSACHUSETTS MARITIME 22, MAINE MARITIME 7: Bailey Sawyer threw for 188 yards for the Mariners in a loss to the Buccaneers in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts.

The lone touchdown for Maine Maritime (0-2) came on a 10-yard pass from Sawyer to Dominic Casale, who had seven receptions for 112 yards.

Paul Sances had eight receptions for 96 yards for the Buccaneers (1-1).

AMHERST 19, BATES 7: Quarterback Brendan Costa passed for 90 yards and rushed for 44 yards for the Bobcats, losing the season opener to the Mammoths in Lewiston.

Parker Smith had three receptions for 40 yards for Bates (0-1).

Jack Hickey had 137 yards rushing on 22 carries for Amherst (1-0).

WILLIAMS 41, BOWDOIN 6: Michael Cloppse scored the lone touchdown for the Polar Bears, who dropped their season opener to the Ephs in Brunswick.

Cloppse caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Griff Stalcup. Cloppse had three receptions for 30 yards for Bowdoin (0-1).

The Ephs (1-0) racked up 476 yards of total offense. Williams was led by running back TJ Dozier, who had 128 yards rushing on 21 carries and a touchdown.

