Local and state law enforcement attended a ceremony rededicating the Trooper Thomas J. Merry memorial Saturday morning in Palmyra.
Merry’s family and friends also attended the ceremony. All came to remember Merry both before and after he became a Maine State Police trooper. Merry was killed on July 12, 1980, near a bridge on U.S. Route 2 when a car involved in a high-speed chase struck him.
Col. John Cote, of the Maine State Police, spoke about how the loss of Merry still affects people today. Cote spoke about how important it was to remember who the fallen troopers were as people “so that they’re not just names on a wall in headquarters or etched in stone.”
Merry’s memorial was able to be moved to a safer, more accessible location through a coordinated community effort.
