I am supporting Karen Kusiak for Senate District 16. Karen will be an advocate for all people in our district and for the state of Maine.

As an educator and member of the Fairfield school board, Karen has seen the challenges our communities face to meet the demands for an educated workforce and citizenry. Our cities and towns face another year of reduced funding for education, putting further fiscal pressure on local communities.

When she served as a member of the Maine House, Karen reached across the aisle to gain support on critical issues. Karen will work with her colleagues to restore state funding for education.

We all, young and old, depend on the opportunities and benefits of public education. I encourage you, too, to vote for Karen Kusiak in November.

Susan Cook

Waterville

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: