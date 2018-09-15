WINSLOW — There’s plenty of field hockey left to be played this season but Winslow got a better handle on where it stands Saturday when it took on unbeaten Lawrence.

With temperatures touching 80 degrees, the Black Raiders took advantage of their deeper bench to keep fresh legs in the game, scoring twice in the second half in a 2-0 victory.

Both teams are 5-1 in the competitive Class B North division and meet again next Saturday in Fairfield.

Junior Silver Clukey and sophomore Bodhi Littlefield scored goals for Winslow with each assisting on the other’s score.

The teams felt each other out in a scoreless first half that saw just one shot on goal, The visiting Bulldogs put three quick shots on Winslow goalie Leah Pelotte (five saves) to open the second half. After that, most of the momentum swung to the Black Raiders, who put 13 shots on Bulldogs goalie Marian Zawistowski (12 saves) in the second half.

“We were trying to get the ball in the goal the whole time but it kind of never fell for us,” Clukey said. “The goalie was really good, she was making a lot of good saves so we had to pass the ball around from side to side.”

Littlefield fed Clukey, who shot, then put home her own rebound to make it 1-0.

“Lawrence is always a big game,” Clukey said. “It’s one of our rivals so it’s really a big game for both of us, honestly.”

The heat took its toll on the players, especially in the second half and both coaches subbed frequently. It proved more problematic for the Bulldogs.

“I only carry 14 and I have two sophomores I try to sub on the front line but they’re really not there yet,” Lawrence coach Shawna Robinson said. “It doesn’t matter what our records are when we play these guys. It’s just different.”

The Black Raiders got a typically strong game from senior center back Weslee Littlefield, who takes all the team’s big hits and sets the tone at both ends of the field.

“My role is definitely distributing the all and making sure everyone is where they’re supposed to be and doing their jobs,” she said.

Junior center midfielder Lexi Lewis plays a similar role for the Bulldogs but as Robinson pointed out “I don’t have a sub for her.”

The Black Raiders peppered Zawistowski with shots as they gained seven penalty corners in the second half. She made several outstanding saves, but didn’t have much of a chance on Bodhi Littlefield’s blast from just inside the circle with 5:55 left to play. It came off a penalty corner pass initiated by Clukey.

“We practice corners a lot in practice and we just executed that one,” Littlefield said. “It’s early but it definitely built our confidence. They’re always a tough team, We just came to play today.”

The Raiders did a nice job marking senior forwards Nora Buck and Macie Larouche and limited them to just a couple of shots, one a nice save by Pelotte off Buck. They also got a strong effort on defense from junior Willa Dolley.

“She’s a tough player,” Winslow coach Mary Beth Bourgoin said. “She’s very fast, she’s a great track athlete. She did a lot for us defensively, covering (Buck) and watching (Larouche) as well.”

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: