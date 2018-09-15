From the first time I heard her speak late last winter, I have been a strong supporter of Chloe Maxmin, our Democratic candidate for District 88, which includes my town of Whitefield, as well as Chelsea, Jefferson and part of Nobleboro.

Chloe is an enthusiastic, optimistic and intelligent woman. Raised on her family farm in Nobleboro, she learned a deep love of the land and developed a broad understanding of our communities’ needs.

I had fun driving Chloe around to meet voters last spring, and I got to see how well she listens and how deeply she cares. I have witnessed her boundless energy and patience. I urge you to vote for her in the general election on Nov. 6. You’ll be glad you did — she will do a great job for us when she is our representative.

Kit Pfeiffer

Whitefield

