FARMINGTON — Opening day at the Farmington Fair was a dress-up affair.

On Sunday, a costume contest for 3- and 4-year-olds drew many people to the Worthley Show Arena.

Samantha Davis, 10, of New Sharon, tries to coax her Brown Swiss cow Zada into the stall to be washed Sunday afternoon at the Farmington Fair. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham After winning the costume contest at Sunday's Farmington Fair, Cordelia Murphy, 3, of Sumner tries to decide where to go next. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham Sunday at the Farmington Fair. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Franklin County Cooperative Extension Community Education Assistant Judy Smith said the contest was open to any boy or girl, not just those in the 4-H program.

“It’s something for the younger age group, those not interested in working with animals,” she said.

Miss Cordelia Pearl Murphy of Sumner wove her way around a line of pumpkins while holding onto her mother’s hand. She told Smith she was dressed as a fairy and had a magic wand.

The 3-year-old had practiced singing at home, but was too shy to do so in front of the judges and the others watching. She was the only entry in the contest.

Judges Kirsten Butterfield of Industry and John and Sue Lisherness of Strong deemed the little girl worthy of prizes.

Maine Junior Dairy Princess 2018 Amber Smith of East Dixfield and Smith presented Miss Cordelia Pearl Murphy with a barnyard-themed backpack, a ribbon and ride coupons. The little girl also chose one of the pumpkins to take home to carve.

Smith said it would be fun to try the contest again next year.

“It’s nice having something for the little ones,” she said. “They can’t wrangle animals very well.”

Earlier in the day, a crowd gathered at the horse show ring to watch the Maine Barrel Racing competition. Tenths of seconds separated the rides of McKenzie Small (16.462 seconds) and Abby Snow (16.698 seconds).

In the sheep barn, three cousins were preparing a market lamb for Tuesday night’s competition. Kilee Merrill, 8, of Phillips was in her second year as a member of the Supper on the Table 4-H Club. Nick Rowe, 12, and Mason Rowe, 14, of New Vineyard helped hold and shear her Katahdin cross fat lamb.

The lamb will be auctioned Wednesday evening.

“It’s a family thing. They’re carrying on the Lane tradition,” said Gail Lane Stone, Kilee’s grandmother.

At the other end of the barn, Jack Stevens, 2, of Buckfield smiled while petting a baby goat. Mom Chelsea Stevens said her family has been coming to Farmington Fair for years.

Minutes later, Melissa Sawyer, 9, of Wilton laughed as her finger was suckled by one of the kids. Two other goats joined in to nuzzle and lick her arm.

In the poultry barn, Mike Turner said there were about 450 birds entered in the show.

Samantha Davis of New Sharon was on the wash rack, giving her Holstein junior yearling, Sugar, a bath.

Diane Dunn of Newburgh and Yaneli Greene and Aaliyah Dunn-Yates of Brewer were eating french fries while waiting for the harness races to begin. Dunn’s husband and the grandfather of the girls would be racing throughout the week.

“It’s always fun to come to the hometown fair,” Dunn said.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: