Maine has about 430 all-electric cars registered in the state, according to Bureau of Motor Vehicle data from January 2018.
Although that number has doubled since the end of 2015, these cars still make up only a tiny portion of the 1.3 million registered motor vehicles in Maine.
The map below shows where those electric vehicles are registered in each town across the state, as well as the locations of public charging stations.
-
Uncategorized
Watch: Winthrop teen's jailhouse interview
-
Nation & World
Rare Kennedy photos go inside America’s most famous family
-
Nation & World
New leak shows Julian Assange sought Russian visa in 2010
-
Editorials
Our View: Initiative brings child sex abuse into the light
-
Amy Calder
Amy Calder: Those fruits of the earth that bring culinary delights