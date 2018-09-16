Watching the hearings with Judge Brett Kavanaugh over the past few days two clear pictures are emerging. One is driven by some members of the Senate Committee that want a politician on the Supreme Court, not a judge. Some want Kavanaugh to take positions on their pet political issues — even issues that Kavanaugh some day may be forced to rule on. The other picture is that of Judge Kavanaugh. He is coming across as an independent, mainstream judge, which is frustrating some of the most liberal members of the committee. They don’t want a jurist that would be impartial and adhere to the Constitution; they want a politician, and that’s the last thing we need.

Sen. Rod Whittemore

R-Skowhegan

