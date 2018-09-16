I urge residents of Greater Augusta to oppose the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice.

I do this for many reasons, the foremost being his ruling in an appeals court on the Endrew F. case regarding a child with disabilities whose school district claimed it only had to provide no more than minimal special education services. Kavanaugh agreed that the school district had only that obligation, nothing more.

I feel certain that had Kavanaugh been on the U.S. Supreme Court in 2017, we wouldn’t have the remarkable Endrew F. decision, which raised the bar for services for children with disabilities in public schools and special purpose private schools.

Thus, not only will confirmation of Kavanaugh impact our rights and freedoms as adults, but also those of our children with disabilities.

Please, Sen. Collins, oppose Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Susan Parks

Augusta

