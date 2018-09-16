Long before the Maine Office of Tourism began promoting “discover your Maine thing” to Californians, I was doing just that. I’m now a grandmother with close to 50 years of great memories hiking Acadia National Park, kayaking Beech Hill Pond, frequenting Maine blueberry, antique, craft, clam and lobster festivals, eating at lobster pounds and shacks (twice a day if possible), filling my closet and home with clothes and gear from L.L. Bean and reading “Blueberries For Sal” and “One Morning In Maine” to my kids and grandkids.
However, my Downeast affection is cooling with the likelihood that Sen. Susan Collins will join Governor LePage in the throwback politics of discrimination. With Collins’ support of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Maine’s women face a return to back-room abortions. As well, all residents can expect fewer health care choices with a majority conservative court gutting the Affordable Care Act.
Karen Joffe
Piedmont, California
