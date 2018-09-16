IN AUGUSTA, on Saturday at 5:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by an Old Belgrade Road caller.

At 6:35 a.m., a burglary alarm sounded on Western Avenue due to human error.

At 6:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a caller near Brentwood Road and Old Winthrop Road.

At 7:49 a.m., a burglary alarm sounded on Western Avenue due to human error.

At 8:57 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Civic Center Drive.

At 8:59 a.m., a burglary alarm sounded on Mount Vernon Avenue due to human error.

At 10:40 a.m., an animal problem was reported by a Civic Center Drive caller.

At 10:44 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Flagg Street Place.

At 10:48 a.m., police investigated a report of an abandoned motor vehicle on Northern Avenue.

At 11:14 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Mount Vernon Avenue.

At 12:14 p.m., police investigated a report of harassment on Civic Center Drive.

At 12:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

At 12:56 p.m., police investigated a disturbance on New England Road.

At 2:17 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Patterson Street.

At 2:22 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Civic Center Drive.

At 2:28 p.m., a burglary alarm sounded on Fairview Avenue due to an unknown cause.

At 3:07 p.m., a problem with a dog at large was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

At 3:20 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Civic Center Drive.

At 4:12 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Cony Street.

At 4:52 p.m., police investigated a report of harassment on Summer Street.

At 5:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Hutchinson Drive caller.

At 5:53 p.m., police investigated a report of harassment on Union Street.

At 6:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Tall Pines Way caller.

At 6:14 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Civic Center Drive.

At 6:56 p.m., police recovered property on Cony Street.

At 7:42 p.m., police recovered property on Cony Street.

At 7:51 p.m., police investigated a report of a dog at large near Washington Street and York Street.

At 8:55 p.m., a summons was issued following a report of suspicious activity by a Melville Street caller. The full report was not available at press time.

At 10:03 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on State Street.

On Sunday at 12:33 a.m., a problem with a wild animal was reported by a Capitol Street caller.

At 1:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Northern Avenue caller.

At 1:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Civic Center Drive caller.

At 3:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Union Street caller.

Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, on Saturday at 10:53 a.m., Alexander Gover, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a follow-up investigation on Flagg Street Place.

At 8:09 p.m., Michael Shea, 47, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was located on Weeks Mills Road.

At 9:58 p.m., Scott Holbrook, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of theft of property under $500 and violating conditions of his release after he was located on Page Street.

