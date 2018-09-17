After School Program children recently watched four T-Mobile employees carry in armload after armload of backpacks filled with pencils, pens, crayons, markers, binders, notebooks, paper, rulers, scissors, lunch boxes and every other school supply imaginable — all for them.
The company’s Diversity & Inclusion Team Leader, Nichole Butler, has been gathering the packs and supplies from employee donations for months.
“They just kept coming,” said Ken Walsh, CEO, according to a news release from the center. “T-Mobile’s generosity means so much to our kids, whose families often struggle to complete the schools’ lists of supplies needed.”
