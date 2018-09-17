After School Program children recently watched four T-Mobile employees carry in armload after armload of backpacks filled with pencils, pens, crayons, markers, binders, notebooks, paper, rulers, scissors, lunch boxes and every other school supply imaginable — all for them.

The company’s Diversity & Inclusion Team Leader, Nichole Butler, has been gathering the packs and supplies from employee donations for months.

T-Mobile employees, from left, Amber Snell, Johnna Hatt, Kristin Mills and Amanda Scott, delivered more than 55 backpacks stuffed with schools supplies to the Alfond Youth Center in Waterville. Photo courtesy of Alfond Youth Center Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“They just kept coming,” said Ken Walsh, CEO, according to a news release from the center. “T-Mobile’s generosity means so much to our kids, whose families often struggle to complete the schools’ lists of supplies needed.”

