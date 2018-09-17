The Central Maine Career Expo is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Kennebec Valley Community College — Alfond Campus on U.S. Route 201 in Hinckley.

The fair is for high school students, KVCC students and the general public.

For more information, visit kvcc.me.edu.

