The Central Maine Career Expo is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Kennebec Valley Community College — Alfond Campus on U.S. Route 201 in Hinckley.
The fair is for high school students, KVCC students and the general public.
For more information, visit kvcc.me.edu.
