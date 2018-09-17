RANDOLPH — Firefighters from five municipalities contained a fire in the basement of a home on Closson Street early Monday morning.

Fire Chief Ron Cunningham said the family in the home at 24 Closson Street and their cats were all safe and the fire caused minimal damage to the upper structure of the building.

“The lady happened to wake up and she heard the alarm going off,” he said. “The guys made a good stop.”

The property is owned by Douglas Fleury, of Farmingdale, according to town records.

The call came in to Randolph fire officials Monday around 12:30 a.m. Firefighters from Chelsea, Pittston, Farmingdale and Gardiner also responded to the blaze. Cunningham said crews left around 2:30 a.m.

Cunningham said the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but said fire marshals were still investigating the cause, per their protocol.

“We’re here with the fire marshals now to see what might have caused it,” Cunningham said Monday morning.

